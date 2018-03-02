There was a time, not so long back, that I really struggled with saying the word cunt. It’s generally used as a word to shock or offend, and can sound really harsh in an English accent, but then I met Colette Nolan, a poet, artist and creatrix dedicated to celebrating ‘cunt’ as one of the only words in the English language that women have to describe all of their genitalia. So who better to tell us about the origins of the word and how we can claim it, right? Origins of the word cunt by Colette Nolan ____________________________________________ Originally, the ‘Cherish The Cunt’ campaign was a personal healing mission called ‘I Heart My Cunt’ and then as we grew, became ‘Cherish Your Cunt’ and now has developed into ‘Cherish The Cunt’ because we wanted to include men. We love men and want to move away from this dated idea that all feminists are man haters. We want EVERYONE to cherish women’s Cunts AND Mother Earth’s Cunt. I knew resolutely that I would use the word cunt. It wasn’t so much a decision but a feeling like I had no choice. There simply wasn’t any other word that felt right. I’ve always liked the word cunt – coming from Ireland, we say it a lot more often that it’s said elsewhere in the world. When I moved to England, I began to notice the shocked reaction that I’d get when I casually said cunt. It was mainly from women and this intrigued me. Language is so interesting with its loaded history and resonance; it’s our thread to the past, yet it seems the reasons as to why the word cunt is considered such a bad word is no longer in our consciousness. When I’ve questioned people about why they find it offensive, they struggle to say why and proclaim ‘it just is!’ If everyone knew the wonderful and varied origins of the word cunt we would all be shouting from the treetops in celebration of the cunt, the gateway to life itself. But people don’t know the roots and for some unknown reason, the universe has plucked me, amongst others, to help them remember. So first of all, cunt is the only word in the English language that we can use for the whole of the female genitalia. The word vagina only refers to the inner entrance (CONTINUED IN COMMENTS)

