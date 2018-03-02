Majka troje djece obožava jogu i koristi svaku priliku kako bi je spojila s ostalim dnevnim aktivnostima kao što su dojenje i menstruiranje.
Carlee Benear je 30-godišnja majka i pobožna ljubiteljica joge koja na svojem Instagramu objavljuje fotografije vježbanja joge dok doji i menstruira. Carlee se počela baviti jogom nakon drugog poroda kada se borila s postporođajnom depresijom.
Carlee se našla u središtu pozornosti kada je s Instagrama uklonjena fotografija na kojoj krvari za vrijeme menstruacije dok vježba jogu okružena djecom. Carly tvrdi da je ‘zdrava mjesečnica blagoslov koji nemaju sve žene. Slavljenje života uključuje i mjesečni ciklus! Teško se izboriti za vrijeme za vježbanje kada imaš troje djece koja i sama imaju svoje joga putovanje pa ih uključujem u svoje vježbe jer joga podučava najbolje lekcije u životu’, kazala je za Unilad.
‘To je krv iz koje su nastali i nakon što sam ih rodila u ruke svojeg supruga, svi je zajedno jako cijenimo. Osjećaj kada me sin svakog jutra dođe zagrliti jer sam mu nedostajala dok je spavao je nešto što ću uvijek cijeniti’, kaže Carlee.
Sporne fotografije koje su skinute s Instagrama možete pogledati ovdje, a prenosimo vam i dio njezine kolekcije koja još uvijek tamo obitava.
There was a time, not so long back, that I really struggled with saying the word cunt. It’s generally used as a word to shock or offend, and can sound really harsh in an English accent, but then I met Colette Nolan, a poet, artist and creatrix dedicated to celebrating ‘cunt’ as one of the only words in the English language that women have to describe all of their genitalia. So who better to tell us about the origins of the word and how we can claim it, right? Origins of the word cunt by Colette Nolan ____________________________________________ Originally, the ‘Cherish The Cunt’ campaign was a personal healing mission called ‘I Heart My Cunt’ and then as we grew, became ‘Cherish Your Cunt’ and now has developed into ‘Cherish The Cunt’ because we wanted to include men. We love men and want to move away from this dated idea that all feminists are man haters. We want EVERYONE to cherish women’s Cunts AND Mother Earth’s Cunt. I knew resolutely that I would use the word cunt. It wasn’t so much a decision but a feeling like I had no choice. There simply wasn’t any other word that felt right. I’ve always liked the word cunt – coming from Ireland, we say it a lot more often that it’s said elsewhere in the world. When I moved to England, I began to notice the shocked reaction that I’d get when I casually said cunt. It was mainly from women and this intrigued me. Language is so interesting with its loaded history and resonance; it’s our thread to the past, yet it seems the reasons as to why the word cunt is considered such a bad word is no longer in our consciousness. When I’ve questioned people about why they find it offensive, they struggle to say why and proclaim ‘it just is!’ If everyone knew the wonderful and varied origins of the word cunt we would all be shouting from the treetops in celebration of the cunt, the gateway to life itself. But people don’t know the roots and for some unknown reason, the universe has plucked me, amongst others, to help them remember. So first of all, cunt is the only word in the English language that we can use for the whole of the female genitalia. The word vagina only refers to the inner entrance (CONTINUED IN COMMENTS)
"I understand loving your body, but why do you have to show so much skin? Where's your self respe-" Okay Susan, let's talk. I've been noticing you around these parts quite a lot lately. You seem to think that it's impossible for a woman to claim and capture her own body in its most natural state, without her skin being for someone else's sexual gratification. You seem to think that nudity instantly equates to sexuality, when in reality nudity might mean any one of hundreds of things, including, as the name of this page might suggest, a celebration of positive body image. You don't realise that thinking SEX as soon as you see flesh is something you've been conditioned to think by a culture that teaches us all that women's bodies are objects for other people's consumption. And that the time you spend telling other women to cover up could be better used uncovering why it is you have that reaction, and unlearning it. You link the amount of clothing a woman wears to how much they must respect themselves. This is a pretty archaic kind of sexism used to ingrain shame into women's relationship with their own bodies. You're allowed to value modesty, but you should work on accepting that what empowers you, isn't the same for everyone, and doesn't place you on any kind of moral highground. So you see Susan, if seeing bodies being proudly shown and embraced as nature made them makes you uncomfortable, if you instantly sexualise anyone showing any skin, and if you think that slut shaming women is ever okay? This probably isn't the place for you. Oh, and you're part of the problem. K byeeeeee. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 Badass words By @bodyposipanda Outfits by @lovekikikins
A beggar had been sitting by the side of a road for over thirty years. One day a stranger walked by. “Spare some change?” mumbled the beggar, mechanically holding out his old baseball cap. “I have nothing to give you,” said the stranger. Then he asked: “What’s that you are sitting on?” “Nothing,” replied the beggar. “Just an old box. I have been sitting on it for as long as I can remember.” “Ever looked inside?” asked the stranger. “No,” said the beggar. “What’s the point? There’s nothing in there.” “Have a look inside,” insisted the stranger. The beggar managed to pry open the lid. With astonishment, disbelief, and elation, he saw that the box was filled with gold. I am that stranger who has nothing to give you and who is telling you to look inside. Not inside any box, as in the parable, but somewhere even closer: inside yourself. Eckhart Tolle, The Power of Now Pants by @mindfulbohemian Machine washable mat by @yellow.willow.yoga
PHOTO BY @REALTEELPHOTO My yoga journey started after the birth of my second child. I wasn't willing to go through postpartum depression again, so I actively committed to the journey within. My kids are always around me and my two boys started their journey along with me. When we found out we were expecting again, we celebrated the creation of life together as my daughter grew inside my womb. Yoga has helped me dive into motherhood and become the mother I always dreamed of, it gave my children the mother they need. One who is loving , supportive and can react with patience- and in turn they are being brought up in a home that they can feel accepted and learn to accept others. They learn how BIG the heart is everyday and how much love it holds for all things. When their sister entered the world, that same aspects applied to her. Life as a mother has it's stresses , but yoga helps us all reconnect to what is really the must do's of everyday life. To Love and be loved. Bringing her to our practice of embracing life was the natural choice. They grow up learning to be limitless. As far as breastfeeding yoga goes, anyone who has breastfed knows that it is a 24/7 dedication. I believe as parents it is our duty to make that time for our self because we can not pour from an empty cup. Breastfeeding yoga has helped me combat postpartum depression and has made my breastfeeding journey free of any bumps in the road, such as mastitis, worry of lacking in supply, getting over those first few weeks of tenderness, let down control and the stresses of being needed around the clock- to name a few. Not only that, but it helped me get my mind out of the way and let my body soar with the possibilities and control that are naturally there. CONTINUED IN COMMENTS 👇👇👇
PHOTO by @realteelphoto Day 8 of #anatomyofselflove INFORMATION POST Dalai Lama: "I believe that if we stop to think, it is clear that our very survival, even today, depends upon the acts and kindness of so many people. Right from the moment of our birth, we are under the care and kindness of our parents; later in life, when facing the sufferings of disease and old age, we are again dependent on the kindness of others." To receive kindness does us good. Think of a time someone has been kind to you, in a big or a small way: A passerby gave your directions to reach the station or a stranger threw herself in a river to save you from drowning. What effect did it have on you? Probably a beneficial one, because if someone helps us when we need it, we feel relief. And everyone likes to be heard, treated with warmth and friendliness, understood, and nourished. Something similar happens on the other side of the equation: Giving kindness does us as much good as receiving it. . . . The true benefit of kindness is being kind. Perhaps more than any other factor, kindness gives meaning and value to our life, raises us above our troubles and our battles, and makes us feel good about ourselves. Love is as critical for your mind and body as oxygen. It's not negotiable. The more connected you are, the healthier you will be both physically and emotionally. The less connected you are, the more you are at risk. It is also true that the less love you have, the more depression you are likely to experience in your life. Love is probably the best antidepressant there is because one of the most common sources of depression is feeling unloved. Most depressed people don't love themselves and they do not feel loved by others. They also are very self-focused, making them less attractive to others and depriving them of opportunities to learn the skills of love. There is a mythology in our culture that love just happens. As a result, the depressed often sit around passively waiting for someone to love them. But love doesn't work that way. To get love and keep love you have to go out and be active and learn a variety of specific skills. CONTINUED IN COMMENTS
It's not everyday that I get a good length video of #breastfeedingyoga , especially not on a day that I learn a new trick (how to tuck my foot behind my head in scorpion) 🙌. She definitely doesn't make it easy. In our stage of nursing, right now, we are at all day. She wants to explore the world and figure out how things work, but needs a boob to tug, hug and plug while she soaks it all in. I'm always here to support her and , as you can see, she supports my needs too. This 18 months has been a wonderful bonding experience with her. As I sit here to write this, she is content next to me stroking my arm while I breathe through my passing thoughts. It's also not every day that we are so in sync as this 👌. Today is a special day though, we got to see an historical Super Blue Blood Moon eclipse as a family, and during that I was blessed with blood of my own. I am so honored. Everyone had energy today and we all felt drawn to connect that energy. We washed ourselves in moonlight and sunlight today. I celebrated the skin I'm in, the body of a creatrix and the heart seeds of children I birthed through the joining of two worlds. We celebrated US.
