RUSIJU ZATRPAO NARANČASTI SNIJEG, FASCINANTI PRIZORI ODUŠEVILI CIJELI SVIJET: ‘Danas skijamo po Marsu’

There goes the parking lot – snow avalanche on Mt Elbrus, Caucasus, S Russia today. Note the orangish hue, the entire region in full of Saharan dust, the one that turned Crete into Mars on Thursday. Report: Alerta Roja pic.twitter.com/Jq3j6LImkI

— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) March 24, 2018