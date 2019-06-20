Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
CURKE, SKLONITE SE!

DOKAZALI DA IMAJU M*DA (ILI NEMAJU): Frajeri maestralno ‘skinuli’ popularne ženske poze na Instagramu

Foto: Instagram Autor: Webcafe.hr 17:33 20.06.2019

Ma nema ih svijet, ovo je vrh! Curke, sklonite se, oni su novi vladari poziranja!

Žene su već dobrano ispekle zanat poziranja za Instagram. Uvijek su tu iste ili slične poze koje uvijek prolaze: nožice-hrenovčice na plaži dok pogled puca na more, zamišljeni pogledi u daljinu, izlazak iz vode u stilu Pipi, selfieji u kupaonici, glađenje trudničkog trbuha, podizanje noge poput plamenca i još bezbroj drugih trendova.

Sada pokušajte zamisliti da sve to izvode muškarci. Urnebesno, zar ne? Pa možemo vam potvrditi da je tako i u stvarnosti. Dosjetljivi frajeri maestralno su rekreirali sve ono što se inače pripisuje ženskom poziranju, a rezultati su… Ma uvjerite se sami!

#exfoliating #relax @brosbeingbasic #vsco #vscocam

Nothing says #ThugLife #TubLife like my chalkboard candle from @keep (link in bio!), a clay face mask, my fave book, and ALL THE BUBBLES! #RealBrosLoveBubbles #BaeCaughtMeBathing 😳🛁 #MeTime #TreatYoself #EarnedIt 💁 #CandleScandal 🔥 #SkinSoSoft #FaceSoSmooth #PamperPartyForOne 🙋 #GottaHaveMyVino 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷 #TupacBookClub 👊📚 #EducateYourself #PictureMeRollin #PictureMeBubblin #JacuzziTub #JetsOnFleek #BlessedToBeBathin 🙌 #IfTheTubIsRockinDontComeAKnockin 🙊 #YouCanFindMeInDaTub #BottleFullOfBub #AndTheCandlesThatILove #LyricalGenius 🎤 #AlwaysKeepItCleanTho #Literally #LOL #IfImNotOutIn45MinutesCallTheFireDepartment 🚒🚒🚒 #BrosBeingBasic @gonzanc | Treat yoself by checking the link in our bio to keep.com for ALL THE AMAZINGNESS like this chalkboard candle and so much more 🙆

