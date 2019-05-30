A MISLILI SMO DA SMO SVE VIDJELI: Mia Khalifa objavila fotografiju koje se najviše srami

Čak je i bivša pornoglumica htjela neke stvari sakriti od javnosti
Mia Khalifa, osim po onome čime se proslavila, poznata je i po svojoj otvorenosti. Otvoreno je govorila kako je ušla u svijet pornografije kao i zašto je prestala snimati, nije štedjela druge slavne osobe, a ni sebe, a jednako otvoreno govori i o zahvatima koje je obavila, poput male korekcije nakon ozljede.
View this post on Instagram
(Link in my bio for the YouTube video) You can say anything you want about me and my decisions, but one thing that no one can argue is my transparency on social media. I don’t hide behind filters or make things out to be better than they are. Sometimes things are ugly, and bloody, and boring, and covered in hormonal breakouts, but that is life and I will always embrace it. This was my decision behind sharing my surgery journey with @drjaycalvert, I could go on and on about what he did to fix my hockey puck breast injury, but i won’t because I could never be as eloquent as he is, just watch the video for yourself. WARNING: Extremely graphic, and not for the faint of heart. We shared as much of the actual surgery as YouTube terms and conditions would allow. I just want to say a quick thank you to @drjaycalvert and his team at @roxspanb and especially @jolene_aesthetics_roxspa for making my recovery so easy, checking in with me every day, and welcoming me with smiles and laughs whenever I came in to the office ♥️ You guys embody “team work,” thank you so much for everything you did for me. And thank you to my caretakers: @jerfsolo, @robertsandberg, and @katarina.sophie. I’m sorry for the things I said when I was on Oxy and hadn’t pooped in 6 days. I love y’all.
Počastila fanove za okruglih 13 milijuna folowera
Naravno, kao i ostale slavne cure, trudi se da joj Instagram obiluje seksi fotkama, no to joj nekako dođe i u opis posla.
Ipak, kada je dosegla 13 milijuna fanova na Instagramu je objavila fotografiju sa, kako kaže, najneugodnije večeri u svom životu.
“Rachel mi je napravila krevet od ručnika u kadi jer sam cijelu večer rigala po svemu i po svakome. Da, to je povraćotina u mojoj kosi, da ona je bila pijana skoro kao ja, a ipak je smogla snage pobrinuti se za mene, i da, slabi sam cuger jer sam popila samo šest pića. Eto. Još imam mrlje po tepihu da me svaki dan podsjećaju na tu večer. Idući dan sastojao se od naručivanja brda hamburgera i osramoćenog stiskanja zubiju kada sam slušala što sam sve radila dok sam bila pijana”, napisala je
View this post on Instagram
In honor of lucky number 13 MILLION followers, I will share with y’all the single most embarrassing night of my life: @rarachelray decided to make me a bed of towels in her BATHTUB because I wouldn’t stop throwing up on everything and everyone. Yes, that is throw up in my hair, yes, she was almost just as drunk as me and still managed to play mommy, yes, I am a fucking lightweight because I only had 6 drinks. So there ya go. I still have the stains on my carpet to remind me of it every day 😂 the following day consisted of ordering $120 worth of Whataburger and lots of cringing from hearing what I did in the midst of my blackout 😭 #ThisIsWhyIDontDrink #FreshmanForever
Imaš komentar?