Sarajevo: Skup potpore Palestincima, osuda Izraela

Thousands of people gathered today at a protest rally in support of Palestine, which is being held in the center of Sarajevo. The attendance of today's meeting is best evidenced by a video recorded by a drone, which shows the rivers of people who arrived in Sarajevo today to express their support for the people of Palestine and Gaza. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, five UN agencies warned yesterday, pointing out that hospitals are "overwhelmed" with wounded and that children are "dying at an alarming rate". The World Health Organization, the World Food Program, UNICEF, the Development Program and the Population Fund recall in a joint statement that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was "desperate" even before the conflict that began on October 7. - It is disastrous today. There is very little time before the death rate rises sharply due to the emergence of diseases and insufficient health capacities - they add, calling on the international community to "do more" to help the residents of Gaza. "Tonight, many children in Palestine will go to sleep hungry. Some will never wake up because they will be killed by the Israeli army. Only in Palestine does a mother carry a child twice, once when it is born, the second time when it is killed," said a girl at today's rally in Sarajevo who introduced herself as Sara from Palestine.