ZIDANE POJASNIO MISTERIOZNI NESTANAK RAMOSA USRED UTAKMICE: ‘Malo se us*ao’

Ahah. Sergio Ramos went missing for 10 minutes in the last 20 that Real Madrid played at Eibar.

Real Madrid had already had the 3 changes.

Big mistery.

Zidane explained: "He has shit a bit on himself"

Imagine the Sergio Ramos man-marking after that…

— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 10, 2018