TRAGEDIJA U NIZOZEMSKOJ: Dva napadača na skuterima bez milosti propucala bivšeg nogometaša

💛🖤 Everyone at Burton Albion Football Club is saddened this morning to learn about the death of our former player Kelvin Maynard.

Naturally, all our thoughts are with Kelvin’s friends and family at this time 👉 https://t.co/eI2BGIZ7Cg#BAFC pic.twitter.com/gAO0ozVvHP

— Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) September 19, 2019