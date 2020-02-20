Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Tenis

NENORMALAN JE

[VIDEO] NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ POKRENUO NOVI TREND, GOVORE MU DA JE LUĐAK: ‘Što si pravio djecu, pravio si…’

Foto: Screenshot Autor: Sportski.net 14:42 20.02.2020

Evo kako je prvi tenisač svijeta odradio svoj takozvani NoleChallenge: Outdoor Ice Bath

Osim što je genijalan tenisač, Novak Đoković poznat je i kao osebujan karakter. prvi reket svijeta ovih je dana bio u Beogradu, a odlučio je otići u talijanske Alpe kako bi ljude izazvao na jedan od luđih pothvata koje smo vidjeli.

Zapravo je dosta jednostavno, morate sjesti u vodu u donjem rublju, ali ima nekoliko uvjeta.

FEDERER ZAVRŠIO U BOLNICI NA OPERACIJI: Neki se boje da je ovo kraj njegove karijere

Ta voda mora biti temperature samo malo više od nule, mora biti tekuća (rijeka, potok i sl.), polovica tijela mora biti uronjena u vodu, a u vodi morate biti minutu.

Evo kako je prvi tenisač svijeta odradio svoj takozvani NoleChallenge: Outdoor Ice Bath.

View this post on Instagram

@iceman_hof how did we do? ❄️🥶🤟🏼 Constantine and I survived this mountain stream for 1 minute 45 seconds.. mindset is everything. The practice of ice baths looks crazy I know 😂 but it’s really beneficial for training the mind and body. Through various techniques (like breathing) we can calm ourselves enough to take on extreme conditions like this and more efficiently battle daily stress in our lives. I use Wim’s methods and find them beneficial for my life overall. “Mind over matter. Brain over body.” I suggest everyone to explore it and hopefully rise to this challenge! For those who dare, I challenge you to find an ICE COLD body of water outside and get in for at least 1 minute: – Must be winter and icy water outside – Must be only in underwear – Must have half the body submerged – Must be in for at least 1 minute Make sure to do your research and prepare as this can be pretty dangerous if you don’t follow Wim’s guidelines. Tag friends to do it with you and use #NoleChallenge when you share so I can see you guys. I’m so hyped for this, let’s goo!!!!!!! Idemooo!! 💪🏼 (I can share the full version of this on FB for #NoleFam if you guys want to see 😂) #iceman #wimhof #life #nature #breathing #meditation #reflect #mindset #justbreathe #wimhofmethod #innerfire #tbt

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

“Što si pravio djecu, pravio si”, jedan je od komentara na njegov pothvat.

