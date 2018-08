POLOVIČAN USPJEH NA ATP TURNIRU U WASHINGTONU: Ivan Dodig u četvrfinalu, Nikola Mektić ispao

⚠️ Updated Order of Play for August 1!

🗣 Matches start at 12 today.

🗣 Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn due to injury

🚗 As of 12:00 PM Field Lot is closed.

🎟 Sold out of value reserved ($25) tickets.

Game. Set. Match. #CO50 pic.twitter.com/fBMNbdz9XR

— Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 1, 2018