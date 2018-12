ČILIĆ O FEDERERU, ĐOKOVIĆU I NADALU: ‘Njih trojica su odlični, ali mala je razlika između nas’

🎾👟 The world No. 7 @cilic_marin feels he is at his best and is confident to beat the top 3.

Photo by Getty | #MarinCilic #RogerFederer #Rafaelnadal #NovakDjokovic #Tennis #Sportwalk pic.twitter.com/55q3wF2ayB

— Tennis Sportwalk 🎾 (@TennisbySW) December 12, 2018