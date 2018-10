REAL MIJENJA TRENERA POSLIJE EL CLASICA? ‘Perez je već stupio u kontakt s Lopeteguijevim nasljednikom’

CONTE SET TO TAKE OVER AT @realmadrid?

👍- Antonio Conte has been approached and is open to return

😩- Julen Lopetegui under pressure but will not be sacked before El Clasico

❌- Jose Mourinho wants @ManUtd stay despite links to Real

Read full story: https://t.co/UfYPUDxJTD pic.twitter.com/bou5zOkMeJ

— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 24, 2018