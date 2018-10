DUJE DRAGANJA UŠAO U KUĆU SLAVNIH: Velika čast za proslavljenog hrvatskog plivača

Congrats to Duje Draganja on his reception as one of the newest members of the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame! #GoBears

Thanks for all you’re giving our country and the sports pride you provide for CAL! @calmenswim@DubravaSwimming @CalAthletics@UCBerkeley pic.twitter.com/yleSeU4XBF

— Coach Kezman (@KezmanGoran) October 27, 2018