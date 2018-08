SJAJNE VIJESTI S EUROPSKOG PRVENSTVA U ATLETICI: Stipe Žunić borit će se za medalju u bacanju kugle

A summary of the leading qualifiers from the men's shot put qualifying at the European Mile:

🇩🇪 Storl 20.63m

🇭🇷 Zunic 20.61m

🇵🇱 Haratyk 20.59m

◻️ Lesnoy 20.47m

◻️ Afonin 20.33m

🇬🇷 Skarvelis 20.24m

🇧🇦 Pezer 20.16m#EC2018 pic.twitter.com/4q15gAPnD0

— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) August 6, 2018