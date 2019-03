MUIR DVOSTRUKA ZLATNA, LEWANDOWSKI BRŽI OD INGEBRIGTSENA: Ivančević sedma u finalu

HUGE congrats to @UofGlasgow alumna Laura Muir @lauramuiruns on making it double gold 🥇🥇 on home turf at #Glasgow19 tonight, adding the 1500m title to her 3000m 👑 🏃‍♀️👌👏🙌

What an athlete, and an MVLS vet grad too! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧#TeamUofG

📸 Team GB pic.twitter.com/I7MFgzzii8

— UofG MVLS (@UofGMVLS) March 3, 2019