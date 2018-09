UŽIVO, LIVERPOOL – PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN 2-1: PSG se vratio u utakmicu nakon što su Milner i Sturridge zapalili Anfield!

LIVE: Liverpool vs PSG

🏆 Competition: UCL

🏟️ Venue: Anfield

❓Did you know: There have been over 2.5 goals scored in each of PSG's last 15 Champions League matches

Follow the action live — https://t.co/iiJeJze63s pic.twitter.com/Et8buM2V71

— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 18, 2018