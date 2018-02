PSG LAKO PROTIV MARSEILLEA: Parižane je zabrinuo Neymar, Brazilac s bolnom grimasom iznesen s terena

Kylian Mbappe has now been directly involved in 25 goals in 24 matches for PSG in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season:

14 goals ⚽

11 assists 🅰️

He's still 19. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BuY7x72zGA

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 25, 2018