‘POVRATAK ZIDANEA ZNAČI RADIKALNU PROMJENU U SVLAČIONICI KRALJEVA’: Ovo je sudbina Luke Modrića u Realu po dolasku Francuza

Florentino Perez has promised Zinedine Zidane £300m to spend this summer, with the Spanish giants interested in a number of players, including Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are among those set to leave the Bernabeu in the summer.

— 🕊️PROLIFIC™🕊️ (@Prolific0901) March 12, 2019