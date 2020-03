NEUGODNO IZNENAĐENJE ZA KINEZE: Nogomet im se baš počeo oporavljati od korone, a onda nova katastrofa

According to Guangzhou CDC announcement, Meizhou Hakka's Brazilian player Dorielton has diagnosed with Covid-19. He flew back to Guangzhou from Thailand on March 16 and tested positive on 17. Dorielton has been hospitalized and the team are activating isolation procedures. pic.twitter.com/wdZTgTLpLO

