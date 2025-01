File photo dated 26-07-2020 of Manchester United's Harry Maguire.,Image: 554214353, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: FILE PHOTO EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publica..., Model Release: no