They’re less talked about, but this shows how pivotal are Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for Real Madrid. 103 passes completed out of 106 (97%).

Massive performance of Real’s midfield. #RMPSG (Via @StatsZone) pic.twitter.com/Y542q0OBhK

— Enryy 👨‍🎤 (@enrydd) February 15, 2018