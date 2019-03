STIGLA ODLUKA KOJU JE KOVAČ NESTRPLJIVO ČEKAO: Poznato je gdje će James Rodriguez nastaviti karijeru

According to Marca's Carlos Gonzalez, James Rodríguez doesn't want to stay at Bayern despite cementing his place in the starting line-up in recent months. James wants to return to Madrid and speak to Zidane and Perez, and if they don't want him he'll ask for a transfer elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/ENGrhWsD54

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 16, 2019