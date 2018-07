FIFA OŠTRO KAZNILA HNS: Poslali i jasno upozorenje Subašiću zbog slike Hrvoja Ćustića

Croatian GK Danijel Subašić, the hero of the #CRODEN match today always wears a shirt with an image of his late friend Hrvoje Ćustić, who died 10 years ago after hitting a concrete wall during a match of the Croatian league, trying to receive the ball Subašić sent towards him. pic.twitter.com/6PYcskugB7

— Jas Frank (@JasMFrank) July 1, 2018