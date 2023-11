February 23, 2020: Jean Michaël Seri of Galatasaray SK and Tolga Cigerci of Fenerbahce SK challenging for the ball during Fenerbahçe against Galatasaray on Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey. Kim Price/CSM, Image: 500521296, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Kim Price / Zuma Press / Profimedia