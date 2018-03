POVIJESNI TRENUTAK U PJONGČANGU: Dvije Koreje ujedinjene pod istom zastavom oduševile svijet

The unified Korea team have arrived to @PyeongChang2018! An historic moment for Bobsleigher, Won Yun-jong and ice hockey player, Hwang Chung-gum.

See our @Olympics Opening Ceremony gallery here: https://t.co/hZeYPietrm pic.twitter.com/EkIzPaiXX9

— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 9, 2018