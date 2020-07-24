Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
BOMBA

ONA JE NAJJAČE POJAČANJE U PREMIER LIGI: Njezin dekolte jači je od pobjedničkog gola u 90.+

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 08:25 24.07.2020

Ulaskom Leedsa u elitni rang njena popularnost će sigurno dostići vrhunac

Čini se kako je Premier liga dobila najjače moguće pojačanje. Ne zbog povratka Leedsa ili Bilićevog West Bromwich Albiona u elitni razred engleskog nogometa, nego zbog – nje!

INSAJDERSKI POGLED: Bilić je spriječio narušavanje atmosfere na Euru 2008.; ‘Prijetilo je da situacija ne eskalira’

Engleska Diletta Leotta

Ona je engleska Diletta Leotta, a zove se Emma Jones. Radi kao TV novinarska na klupskoj televiziji Leedsa i jako je atraktivna. Englezi su potpuno poludjeli za njom i navijači su presretni što će biti viđena i u Premier ligi.

Za nju govore i pišu mediji kako je na dobrom putu skinuti s trona zanosnu Talijanku Leottu na tronu najljepše sportske novinarke svijeta. Stoga, ljubitelji nogometa širom Engleske slave povratak slavnog Leedsa među elitu, a jedan od razloga za to je upravo gospođica Jones.

Jako je popularna u Engleskoj

Ema je već nekoliko godina jako popularna u Engleskoj, a ulaskom Leedsa u elitni rang njena popularnost će sigurno dostići vrhunac. Kad pogledate njezine fotografije na Instagramu, jasno i zašto.

3 points. 3 to go. See you here on Thursday 📺

One day soon ✈️☀️

Someone asked me today how I stay so positive and whether it’s just for show. Staying positive during this time can be tough, can’t it? But look at us, we’re still here, still getting through every day and edging ever closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. Nobody is positive 100% of the time. We all have down days and moments of despair, but I think I take comfort in putting positivity out there, in the hope it might cheer at least one person up. Some days I don’t get out of my pyjama bottoms, and then there’s days like today where I wash my hair and put clothes on. Life is more about balance than ever right now. Let’s be kind to ourselves and remember that we’re all doing the best we can in strange times. Sending you a virtual cuddle. You got this 💪🏼

