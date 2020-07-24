ONA JE NAJJAČE POJAČANJE U PREMIER LIGI: Njezin dekolte jači je od pobjedničkog gola u 90.+

Ulaskom Leedsa u elitni rang njena popularnost će sigurno dostići vrhunac
Čini se kako je Premier liga dobila najjače moguće pojačanje. Ne zbog povratka Leedsa ili Bilićevog West Bromwich Albiona u elitni razred engleskog nogometa, nego zbog – nje!
Engleska Diletta Leotta
Ona je engleska Diletta Leotta, a zove se Emma Jones. Radi kao TV novinarska na klupskoj televiziji Leedsa i jako je atraktivna. Englezi su potpuno poludjeli za njom i navijači su presretni što će biti viđena i u Premier ligi.
Za nju govore i pišu mediji kako je na dobrom putu skinuti s trona zanosnu Talijanku Leottu na tronu najljepše sportske novinarke svijeta. Stoga, ljubitelji nogometa širom Engleske slave povratak slavnog Leedsa među elitu, a jedan od razloga za to je upravo gospođica Jones.
Jako je popularna u Engleskoj
Ema je već nekoliko godina jako popularna u Engleskoj, a ulaskom Leedsa u elitni rang njena popularnost će sigurno dostići vrhunac. Kad pogledate njezine fotografije na Instagramu, jasno i zašto.
View this post on Instagram
A lot of you have asked for updates on my car situation. I finally handed the rental ‘bus’ (that I actually grew pretty fond of & named her Norma!) back and the ‘turbo’ I didn’t know I had ended up costing me £1300 😭 When I went in to the garage to pay I said to the guy on reception “Hiya, you alright?” And his response was “Better than you!” And I think that just about sums up the car saga 🤣 Thank you to you all for your advice and help, it meant a lot. My little, white whip is back on the roads clocking up those miles! 🚙 #HappyMonday
View this post on Instagram
Someone asked me today how I stay so positive and whether it’s just for show. Staying positive during this time can be tough, can’t it? But look at us, we’re still here, still getting through every day and edging ever closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. Nobody is positive 100% of the time. We all have down days and moments of despair, but I think I take comfort in putting positivity out there, in the hope it might cheer at least one person up. Some days I don’t get out of my pyjama bottoms, and then there’s days like today where I wash my hair and put clothes on. Life is more about balance than ever right now. Let’s be kind to ourselves and remember that we’re all doing the best we can in strange times. Sending you a virtual cuddle. You got this 💪🏼
View this post on Instagram
Family, friends, neighbours and health are an absolute priority right now. But when this is all over and we can hug again, I cannot wait to be back here, to watch the scenes as football fans embrace each other once more. And treasure, more than ever, the game they love so dearly.
View this post on Instagram
Sorry for the spam but I cant stop buzzing over yesterday at @pinkboutiqueuk 😍 thank you so much @viickyhedley for painting my face (I’m rubbish at make up so it was a proper treat!) and all the other girls for being so, so lovely! I got to wear this lovely polka dot dress that I didn’t want to take off 🙄💁🏼♀️ I had such a fun time that I forgot I was at work 🤣🎥💓
