MESSI NOVIM REKORDOM UŠAO U POVIJEST: Argentinac na dan svog debija dobio prestižno priznanje

Lionel Messi is the first player in history to win the European Golden Shoe in six different seasons:

2009-10: 34 goals

2011-12: 50 goals

2012-13: 46 goals

2016-17: 37 goals

2017-18: 34 goals

2018-19: 36 goals

Three in a row. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hvPCsOEjNw

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 16, 2019