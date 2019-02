NOVO DOBRO IZDANJE SLOVENSKOG NOVAKA U NBA LIGI: Dončić (još) nije All-Star igrač, ali igra upravo tako

.@luka7doncic led a huge comeback that resulted in a Mavs victory with 28pts/6asts/9rebs/1blk. That's his 9th 25/5/5 of his rookie season. Only Lebron James has more as an NBA teenager. Quick turnaround as we're back at it tomorrow night in Houston at 7pm. See you on @FoxSportsSW pic.twitter.com/H7Ls8ADz3S

— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 11, 2019