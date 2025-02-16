Sport
AGONIJA I NEVJERICA /

Kamere snimile slavne Vatrene kad se stravično ozlijedio Batur: Dramatični prizori na FNC 21, neki su okretali glave

Danijel Subašić
Foto: Šime Zelić/PIXSELL

Danijel Subašić smrknutog lica promatra dramatičnu situaciju u kavezu.

1/22

Šime Vrsaljko isto ima skrnuto lice, a gospodin do njega spustio je glavu.

2/22
3/22

Publika je bila u šoku. Lica im govore sve.

4/22

Šteta što je FNC 21 event završio na takav način. Spektakularan je bio. Martinu Baturu želimo brz oporavak.

5/22

Martin Batur drži se za nogu. Prema posljednjim informacijama, popucali su mu ligamenti desne noge.

6/22

Batur u agoniji. Hrabro je htio nastaviti, imao je veliku volju, ali nije išlo.

7/22

Batur je primio Poljaka oko pasa, ovaj ga je vukao i kad je pustio Poljaka, stao je krivo i otišla je noga.

8/22

Pogledajte kako je Andryszak vukao Batura kad ga je Batur držao oko struka u namjeri da ga sruši na tlo.

9/22

Batur nije mogao samostalno hodati.

10/22

Martin Batur je naš junak. Svi smo uz njega. Želimo da se što prije oporavi.

11/22

Martin Batur ušao je u kavez s hrvatskom zastavom i uz pjesmu Thompsona - "Ako ne znaš što je bilo"...

12/22

Batur baca kick.

13/22

Batur je bio u naletu do trenutka ozljede.

14/22

Shrvani Batur zahvalio se publici i ispričao. Kakav gospodin.

15/22

Martina Batura odvode iz kaveza.

16/22

Batur u trenutku kad je eskivirao udarac i krenuo u rušenje.

17/22

Martin Batur zaslužio je pljeska. Hrvatska je uz njega!

18/22

Andryszak

19/22

Andryszak ulazi u kavez na Višnjiku.

20/22

Andryszak i Martin Batur u pohodu jedan na drugog na početku meča na FNC 21 eventu u dvorani Krešimira Čosića.

21/22
22/22

Kamera Pixselovog fotoreportera Šime Zelića snimile su slavne bivše Vatrene Danijela Subašića, Šimu Vrsaljka i ostalu publiku u Višnjiku u trenutku kad se stravično ozlijedio Martin Batur na FNC 21 eventu. Neki u publici okretali su glavu od muke. Pogledajte galeriju.

16.2.2025.
1:03
Sime Zelić/PIXSELL
FNC 21
