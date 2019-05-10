TRUDNA BILDERICA POKAZALA TRBUH PRED POROD, LJUDI U NEVJERICI: ‘I dalje ima bolje pločice od mene’

Druga najfit žena na svijetu otkrila je kako je i u trudnoći nastavila vježbati
Zaboravimo na trenutak postporođajni trbuh vojvotkinje Meghan Markle, o kojemu bruje svi svjetski mediji. Kara Saunders nije princeza niti je udana za princa, ali njezin trbuh u 40. tjednu trudnoće privukao je mnogo pažnje.
Kara je inače zaljubljenica u fitnes iz Australije, koja svoje pratitelje na Instagramu obavještava o tome kako napreduje njezina trudnoća, ali i kako se njezino mišićavo tijelo mijenja u tom razdoblju. Njezina zadnja fotografija izazvala je divljenje brojnih korisnika, koji ne mogu vjerovati da se 29-godišnjakinji još uvijek ocrtavaju trbušnjaci.
SVI SU MISLILI DA JE TRUDNA: Trenerica pokazala kako izgleda kronična nadutost te što joj pomaže u ravnanju trbuha
View this post on Instagram
3 9. W E E K S . She’s almost fully cooked! People constantly say I must be so done and ready to get her out, but I’m not. I want her to stay in there and get all fat and strong and come out ready to boss! She’ll come when it’s time. . I keep moving, eating well and drinking as much water as possible so I have some typical discomfort but it’s really not that bad. To be honest, it doesn’t matter because it’s not about me anyway. . Training looks more like movement and it’s so different each day. I can’t even give you a recipe I follow because there isn’t one. Overarching rule is baby comes first and moving is for health and that’s it. I did some box squats and my body LOVED it! I look for movements that activate the right things to support me holding a person on the front, and avoid overexertion or anything that could have a long term detrimental effect on my body. . One thing I’ve learnt is that just like training or nutrition this whole thing can be hard if you over complicate it or it can be the most natural and instinctual thing that just flows if you allow it to. I’ve enjoyed the entire process because I chose to 😊✌🏽 #39weekspregnant #anydaynow #bubbasaundo #thatbellythough
Druga najfit žena na svijetu
“Mogla bih se zakleti da i u visokom stupnju trudnoće imaš više mišića nego ja”, poručila je Kari jedna pratiteljica, a s njome su se složili i ostali. “I dalje ima bolje trbušnjake od mene”, netko se našalio.
View this post on Instagram
38 . W E E K S . . Here we go, Sunday update with 2ish weeks to go. Firstly, how did I get here? Secondly how crazy is a weeks difference at this late stage!!😳 . So keen to get a few more training sessions in before I’m on lock down. Also ate like a bird all week, picking at random scraps and drinking when I remembered, with a busy moving week. No big deal and no point stressing. Matty thinks I’m popping this week, I feel nothing. At 38 weeks I just feel exactly like me but a little more useless and significantly rounder. My body: Didn’t love moving house. My sacrum was lit! I spent an hour rolling and doing a @romwod and it worked wonders, but other than that I’m just the same. Anyway, this post is boring, this is my belly and there’s not much else to report. Will this be my last check in? 🤷🏽♀️ . #bubbasaundo #38weekspregnant
Druga najfit žena na svijetu proglašena 2017. godine, otkrila je kako je i u trudnoći nastavila vježbati, iako priznaje da u posljednje vrijeme mora ublažiti intenzitet treninga jer joj je trbuh već poprilično velik”, prenosi Mirror.
View this post on Instagram
Grow the baby, make sure everyone at the gym is ok and loving it, pack the house, eat good food, drink enough water, rest, exercise….🥵😴 Somedays exercise is the easiest thing to push to the bottom of the priority list but it’s the thing that gives back the most. It wasn’t fancy but I needed something today. . 5km bike erg Rest 5 mins 4km Rest 4 3km Rest 3 2km Rest 2 1km . Increase the rpm as the distance decreases. @niketraining @nikewomen #sizesmallshortstruggle #endorphins #fitmum #fitbaby #relentlesspersistence
Imaš komentar?