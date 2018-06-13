Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
NE LASKA JOJ

MIA KHALIFA NAPALA FANA KOJI JE DAO TETOVIRATI NJEZINO LICE NA RUKU: ‘Ovo je bolesno, ti si psihopat’

Foto: Instagram/Mia Khalifa Autor: Hot.hr 08:56 13.06.2018

Slavna pornerica je poručila obožavatelju da nije normalan. On nije prvi koji je tetovirao njezino lice na sebe.

Porno glumica Mia Khalifa je na Instagramu objavila bijesnu poruku kojom je obožavatelju koji je dao istetovirati njezino lice na svoju ruku poručila da je ukloni ili prekrije.

MIA KHALIFA OPISALA KAKO JE POSTALA NAJOMRAŽENIJA PORNOZVIJEZDA NA SVIJETU: ‘Zbog vas ću j… poginuti!’

“PRESTANITE RADITI TETOVAŽE S MOJIM LICEM. To ni u kojem slučaju nije laskanje, nego BOLESNO. Također, predugo sam nosila aparatić da bih nazvala tu neravnu ogradu dobrim radom, moji su zubi je**** savršeni. Nemoj je dovršiti, sačuvaj novac i prekrij je simbolom ili nekom drugom glupom tetovažom kakvu sigurno već i imaš kada si pristao staviti LICE POTPUNOG STRANCA NA SVOJE TIJELO, TI PSIHOPATU. Isuse Kriste”, napisala je Mia.

I dok su je neki podržali, drugi su je napali da ne cijeni svoje obožavatelje.

Ovo nije prvi put da se neki fan pohvalio da je tetovirao Mijin lik na sebe, a ona svaki puta kaže da joj to nije ugodno.

Next years’ our year ⚒ #ForeverBlowingBubbles #AndForeverEatingWaffles

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

