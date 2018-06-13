Slavna pornerica je poručila obožavatelju da nije normalan. On nije prvi koji je tetovirao njezino lice na sebe.
Porno glumica Mia Khalifa je na Instagramu objavila bijesnu poruku kojom je obožavatelju koji je dao istetovirati njezino lice na svoju ruku poručila da je ukloni ili prekrije.
MIA KHALIFA OPISALA KAKO JE POSTALA NAJOMRAŽENIJA PORNOZVIJEZDA NA SVIJETU: ‘Zbog vas ću j… poginuti!’
“PRESTANITE RADITI TETOVAŽE S MOJIM LICEM. To ni u kojem slučaju nije laskanje, nego BOLESNO. Također, predugo sam nosila aparatić da bih nazvala tu neravnu ogradu dobrim radom, moji su zubi je**** savršeni. Nemoj je dovršiti, sačuvaj novac i prekrij je simbolom ili nekom drugom glupom tetovažom kakvu sigurno već i imaš kada si pristao staviti LICE POTPUNOG STRANCA NA SVOJE TIJELO, TI PSIHOPATU. Isuse Kriste”, napisala je Mia.
STOP GETTING TATTOOS OF ME. This is not by any means flattering, it is OUTRIGHT CREEPY. Also, I had braces for way too long to accept that uneven picket fence you’re calling a smile as decent work, my teeth are fucking perfect. Don’t finish it, save your money and cover this up with a tribal symbol or some other trashy tattoo you obviously already have if you’re willing to put A COMPLETE STRANGERS FACE ON YOUR BODY YOU PSYCHO. Jesus Christ.
I dok su je neki podržali, drugi su je napali da ne cijeni svoje obožavatelje.
Ovo nije prvi put da se neki fan pohvalio da je tetovirao Mijin lik na sebe, a ona svaki puta kaže da joj to nije ugodno.
It has been a complete dream to stay at the @wcitycenter! Can’t believe that there is an arcade in my room, but my favorite feature was the bathtub big enough to eat a burger in – and a TV to watch ESPN on on the wall from the tub. What’s the law for squatters rights in Illinois? Because y’all are gonna have to drag my dead body out of this room 😂💕 follow @wcitycenter for more!
I stole brisket and hid it in my purse. My first day of @hotluckfest was such a success, I got to eat @franklinbbq and only waited 15 minutes in line, AND there was charcuterie lining the perimeter of the restaurant to snack on til you reached the front 😂😍 can’t wait for the rest of the festivities this weekend… specifically @yokaiberry of @otokoaustin, @kevinfinkatx of @emmerandrye, and @atthediegoshow (who’s my little food fest fairy godfather) of @mixtlicloud ♥️
The best things in the world: Swedish candy, Swedish men, Swedish hockey. Good luck against Russia today, boys @trekronorse!! Link in my bio for this whole Patreon gallery (and signed posters, private Instagram account, monthly live streams, and moreeee!!) give the incredible photographer @kvnchoy a follow if y’all wanna see unreleased pics or some #bts from this shoot!
Imaš komentar?