STOP GETTING TATTOOS OF ME. This is not by any means flattering, it is OUTRIGHT CREEPY. Also, I had braces for way too long to accept that uneven picket fence you’re calling a smile as decent work, my teeth are fucking perfect. Don’t finish it, save your money and cover this up with a tribal symbol or some other trashy tattoo you obviously already have if you’re willing to put A COMPLETE STRANGERS FACE ON YOUR BODY YOU PSYCHO. Jesus Christ.

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on May 30, 2018 at 8:52pm PDT