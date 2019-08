KIM PONOVNO PRETJERALA S PHOTOSHOPOM, FANOVI JE NAPALI: ‘Uopće ne ličiš na sebe’

View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!! I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners. Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can’t wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty