Change is good especially when it’s colorful 🌷🌸! This is the first time I have ever done anything colorful to my hair and so far I’m loving my rose-gold color by @pulpriothair ! . . . . . . . . . . #pulpriothair #haircolor #hairdye #rosegoldhair #losangeles #blonde

A post shared by Mariah Sunshine Coogan (@mariahsunshiinee) on Apr 2, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT