Holivudski šarmer neuništive karizme ima rođendan: Richard Gere slavi 75

** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRIA, CANADA, GERMANY, NEW ZEALAND, SWEDEN, UNITED STATES ** madrid, SPAIN - BACKGRID_1085674 - US actor Richard Gere and his Spanish girlfriend Alejandra Silva attend the premiere of ''La Cena'' along with homeless people at the Capitol theater in Madrid, Spain

Pictured: Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

BACKGRID UK 11 DECEMBER 2017, Image: 357549404, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Walter Kovacs / BACKGRID / Backgrid UK / Profimedia