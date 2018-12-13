Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Vijesti

ZVIJEZDA 'HITNE SLUŽBE'

GORAN VIŠNJIĆ SPREMA IZNENAĐENJE ZA FANOVE: ‘Jako sam uzbuđen pokazati što smo vam pripremili’

Foto: Instagram/ Goran Višnjić Autor: Hot.hr 14:32 13.12.2018

Domaći glumac u znanstveno-fantastičnoj seriji “Timeless” pojavljuje se u ulozi negativca Garcie Flynna

Goran Višnjić najnovijom objavom na društvenim mrežama oduševio je svoje obožavatelje. Naime, poručio je da će se 20. prosinca emitirati finale serije “Timeless” u kojoj se pojavljuje u jednoj od glavnih uloga. “Jako sam uzbuđen pokazati što smo vam pripremili”, napisao je na svom profilu.

POZNATI HRVATSKI GLUMAC POHVALIO SE FOTOGRAFIJOM IZ MLAĐIH DANA: U komentarima se javio i Goran Višnjić

JEDAN OD NAJPOZNATIJIH HRVATSKIH GLUMACA POKAZAO FOTOGRAFIJU IZ DJETINJSTVA: Možete li ga prepoznati?

Hrvatski glumac u znanstveno-fantastičnoj seriji “Timeless” glumi negativca Garcie Flynna. Serija je nakon prve tri sezone ukinuta, a ubrzo nakon toga obnovljena je za novu sezonu. Iako je najpoznatiji po ulozi Luke Kovača u “Hitnoj službi”, Višnjića smo gledali i u serijama “Sjeme života”, “Crvena udovica” i “Muškarci koji mrze žene”.

GORAN ‘PASHA’ VIŠNJIĆ FANOVIMA IZGLEDA KAO PORNO ZVIJEZDA: U njemu su prepoznali Staljina, Teslu, neki i pokojnog djeda

 

Foto: Instagram/ Goran Višnjić Autor: Hot.hr 14:32 13.12.2018

GOODGAME

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr