GLUMAC ZAVRŠIO NA RESPIRATORU RADI KORONAVIRUSA, A AMPUTIRANA MU JE I NOGA: ‘Tijelo mu je vrlo slabo’

Today is my birthday! I’m so thankful today for my family and friends! I’m thankful for our health and the ability to all be together today. We won’t be doing much today, haha, but I do want to take a drive to the ocean because seeing water always makes me happy. This photo was taken a couple weeks ago and if you slide to the right you’ll see a similar photo we did from our engagement shoot. During the shoot Nick thought it would be cute to recreate the photo we did years ago now with Elvis! Nick and I love to dance, we love to sing and we love to smile. Here’s to another year of doing just that!