Cameron Diaz osuđivali jer je kasno postala majka, a sada prvi put pokazala bebu u javnosti

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have a date night dinner at Urth Caffe in Beverly Hills. The couple kept things casual chic, with Cameron sporting a classic jeans and white tee look, and Benji in all black.

