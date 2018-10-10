BIVŠA PORNO ZVIJEZDA POKAZALA TIJELO NAKON POROĐAJA: ‘Wow, kakva preobrazba, izgledaš kao da ti je 20’

View this post on Instagram

Yes it’s that time! #mondaymotivation 👏🏻 so the funny before pic is me 1 month postpartum. This is the truth and reality of what us women go through after having a baby. Exhausted, in love… and wondering who the hell the person staring back at them in the mirror is. I remember taking that pic just so I could remember my beautiful amazing body that just birthed a queen. But I also remember thinking “ NO ONE WILL EVER SEE THIS PIC “ 😭 I was wrong. I want other mommy’s to know we are all alike. We all struggle. But we can take control back. Back from society who makes us think we need to “SnapBack”. Yes I lost my weight, yes I am proud. But I am much more proud of the mother that I am. #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #keto #ketodiet #snapback #fitmom #mentalhealth #postpartumbody