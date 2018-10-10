BIVŠA PORNO ZVIJEZDA POKAZALA TIJELO NAKON POROĐAJA: ‘Wow, kakva preobrazba, izgledaš kao da ti je 20’

Jenna je svojim primjerom nadahnula mnoge žene koje su joj u komentarima zahvalile na motivaciji i podršci
Jenna Jameson, glumica i bivša porno zvijezda, progovorila je o problemima koji sve muče žene nakon porođaja te poručila da majke trebaju prihvatiti svoje tijelo nakon što dobiju dijete. Na društvenim mrežama objavila je nekoliko fotografija koje prikazuju njezino tijelo prije i poslije porođaja.
BIVŠA KRALJICA PORNIĆA JE NEPREPOZNATLJIVA: Jenna Jameson potpuno promijenila imidž i posvetila se majčinstvu
Yes it’s that time! #mondaymotivation 👏🏻 so the funny before pic is me 1 month postpartum. This is the truth and reality of what us women go through after having a baby. Exhausted, in love… and wondering who the hell the person staring back at them in the mirror is. I remember taking that pic just so I could remember my beautiful amazing body that just birthed a queen. But I also remember thinking “ NO ONE WILL EVER SEE THIS PIC “ 😭 I was wrong. I want other mommy’s to know we are all alike. We all struggle. But we can take control back. Back from society who makes us think we need to “SnapBack”. Yes I lost my weight, yes I am proud. But I am much more proud of the mother that I am. #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #keto #ketodiet #snapback #fitmom #mentalhealth #postpartumbody
“Ova smiješna slika nastala je mjesec dana nakon izlaska iz bolnice. Ona prikazuje istinu i stvarnost onoga kroz što majke poslije porođaja prolaze. Izmučene su i zbunjuje ih uvijek isto pitanje – tko je osoba koja ih promatra u zrcalu?”, napisala je Jenna te dodala da želi da majke znaju da sve izgledaju isto. “Borimo se, ali onda uzmemo stvari u svoje ruke. Društvo očekuje da se odmah trgnemo. Da, smršavila sam i ponosim se time. No, još sam ponosnija na činjenicu da sam postala majka”, zaključila je.
Fotografija je izazvala lavinu pozitivnih reakcija, a dobila je i preko 15.000 lajkova. “I dalje si najseksi žena na planetu”, “Izgledaš odlično, samo nastavi tako”, “Predivna si osoba”, “Velika si inspiracija”, “Wow, ovo je istina koju žene moraju vidjeti”, komentirali su obožavatelji.
Alright my fellow #keto people and y’all who are on the fence. Let’s talk self doubt and healthy thinking. I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125. My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say “not today, demon” I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved. When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle. Do I still pinch my loose belly skin and wish I still had a washboard tummy? Yes. Does Batelli pinch it and laugh? Yes. But that’s when my admiration for this body really hits me. I made 3 miracles. In closing I think it boils down to self love. Say it with me… I LOVE ME. #ketotransformation #beforeandafter #ketodiet #ketoweightloss #weightlossjourney #selfcare #selflove
Let’s talk about the dreaded scale. I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher. I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference. I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live 😆 I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel. Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels. Lastly… thank you #keto for helping me kick life’s ass! 💪🏻 #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketodiet #ketotransformation #fitmomsofig #fitmom #intermittentfasting #ketoweightloss
I think #keto cracks the code to get rid of belly fat. After I turned 40 whenever I gained any weight it went straight to my gut, then I got pregnant at 43 and BAM I had a permanent tire. When I started the #ketodiet on April 22 of this year, the first fat to go was my waist. Miracles. Straight up organic miracle. I felt no bloating anymore and quite frankly, I feel snatched. 😁 FYI I eat a lot of organic veggies and fish. My meat consumption has lessened lately. My scale says 123 but I feel strong and energized. Ladies and gents… comment down below your problem areas. Mine? Tummy and arms. Ps how cute is Batelli? 💋#ketotransformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss
