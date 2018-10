ARIEL WINTER POKAZALA SVU BUJNOST SVOG DEKOLTEA U INAT KRITIČARIMA: ‘Nikad nisam bila stidljiva’

View this post on Instagram

‘Focus on what you love about the craft and make sure you are secure in who you are’ — @arielwinter Click the link on our bio to read the full interview and don’t forget to download it FOR FREE! Photography by @ryanwestphoto Styling @ririrabbit wearing @givenchyofficial Makeup by @archangelachelsea Hair by @lucy_gedjeyan Story by @battletag_ouchies #arielwinter #composuremagazine #cover