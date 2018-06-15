ZNA SE ŠTO NAJBOLJE SJEDA IZMEĐU UTAKMICA: Odmorite oči od nogometa na ogromnim grudima Lindsey Pelas

Seksi model je najpoznatija po svojim grudima za koje tvrdi da su 100 % prirodne.
Lindsey Pelas, bivša Playboyeva zečica i UFC djevojka ima tijelo iz snova. Štoviše, toliko je dobra da mnogi ne mogu vjerovati da nije bila na estetskim zahvatima. No, ona tvrdi da je cijela prirodna te da je osvojila ‘genski jackpot’.
NAJATRAKTIVNIJA UFC DJEVOJKA POVLAČI SE IZ ORGANIZACIJE ZBOG PREVELIKIH GRUDI: ‘Osjećam sve jaču bol’
S obzirom na to da većina muškaraca ovih dana kvari oči pred televizorom gledajući Svjetsko nogometno prvenstvo, potrebno im je nešto da se odmore, a zna se na što je najljepše usmjeriti pogled: na ženski dekolte.
Uživajte u ovim prizorima:
