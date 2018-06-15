Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
OH, KAKVA OAZA

ZNA SE ŠTO NAJBOLJE SJEDA IZMEĐU UTAKMICA: Odmorite oči od nogometa na ogromnim grudima Lindsey Pelas

Foto: Instagram/Lindsey Pelas Autor: Hot.hr 22:11 15.06.2018

Seksi model je najpoznatija po svojim grudima za koje tvrdi da su 100 % prirodne.

Lindsey Pelas, bivša Playboyeva zečica i UFC djevojka ima tijelo iz snova. Štoviše, toliko je dobra da mnogi ne mogu vjerovati da nije bila na estetskim zahvatima. No, ona tvrdi da je cijela prirodna te da je osvojila ‘genski jackpot’.

NAJATRAKTIVNIJA UFC DJEVOJKA POVLAČI SE IZ ORGANIZACIJE ZBOG PREVELIKIH GRUDI: ‘Osjećam sve jaču bol’

S obzirom na to da većina muškaraca ovih dana kvari oči pred televizorom gledajući Svjetsko nogometno prvenstvo, potrebno im je nešto da se odmore, a zna se na što je najljepše usmjeriti pogled: na ženski dekolte.

Uživajte u ovim prizorima:

Goodnight from me and my teddy 🐻😙

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

birthday suit on my birthday 🎂

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

Hi doll ✨ photo @bryandewittphoto

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

Boy hi.

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

Feeling a bit under the weather on this gloomy LA day. ☔️ On day’s like this when I’m feeling unproductive, one of my favorite things to do is organize my place while listening to (and forcing Tosh to listen to) the MFCEO podcast. It’s hard not to feel a bit down on yourself when you can’t seem to get out of bed or you need some extra rest, but this show always puts me in a better mood and helps me get going. One of the reasons I find this show to be easy to learn from is, surprisingly, how relatable @1stphorm CEO @AndyFrisella is. He’s built a business from scratch and experienced a lot of trials and tribulations that have surprised me and will probably do the same for you. I’ve always found taking advice from people born rich never suited me as much as someone who had to create their own empire from scratch. Listen for yourself 🎧 #legionofboom

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

future MILF 💍

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

caliente af

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

