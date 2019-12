TAJFUN PHANFONE POGODIO FILIPINE: Poginulo je najmanje 13 osoba, evakuirano gotovo 60.000 ljudi

Wow! Powerful bursts of wind and rain from Typhoon #Ursula lashed Balangkayan, Eastern Samar, Philippines, on Dec. 24, as the storm continued to sweep into the island nation.https://t.co/8G9Hebkwh6 pic.twitter.com/pTUo5KLl5K

— AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 25, 2019