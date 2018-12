INCIDENT U LONDONU: Policija ispred britanskog parlamenta elektrošokerom savladala muškarca

#Westminster #SW1

BREAKING – SECURITY INCIDENT: An intruder has been arrested by Police at the carriage gates to #Parliament.

Armed officers are on scene.

Unconfirmed reports that the suspect was Tasered.

Parliament is now on lockdown.

Video: @EJWardNews pic.twitter.com/8F14nwgzQb

— London 999 Feed (@999London) December 11, 2018