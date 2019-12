BIJELOBRADI MUŠKARAC OPLJAČKAO BANKU PA POČEO BACATI NOVAC PO CESTI I VIKATI: ‘Sretan Božić!’

Merry Christmas To All

David Wayne Oliver, 65—a man some say looks like Santa Claus—is being held on $10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry Christmas” to passersbys, police and local media reported. pic.twitter.com/AzYxnaGtGT

