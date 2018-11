TINEJDŽERKA NESTALA NAKON UBOJSTVA RODITELJA: ‘Bila je u kući kada su ubijeni, bojimo se da je oteta’

#JaymeCloss family shared a couple new photos with me tonight. I asked what features people should focus on- soft giggles, her dimpled chin when she smiles, thick eyebrows, redish blond hair & hazel eyes that may appear almost blue. #FindJayme #FindJaymeCloss pic.twitter.com/ST5200EW0f

— Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) November 13, 2018