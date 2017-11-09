OVE DJEVOJKE SU SEKSI U UNIFORMI, JOŠ VIŠE KAD JE SKINU: Heroine preko dana, zavodnice preko noći…

Preko dana, hrabro jurišaju s puškom, pištoljem, vatrogasnim šmrkom ili spašavaju živote, a preko noći se transformiraju u seksi zavodnice.
O djevojkama koje se vole goluždrave slikati postoje razne predrasude. No sigurni smo da ni jednu od njih nećete imati hrabrosti reći im u lice.
Neke su školovane da vas mogu vrlo lako ubiti, druge da vam spase život. No to što su heroine, ne znači da su išta manje seksi. Naprotiv. Sva sreća, pa na ovom Instagramu možete pratiti sve te uniformirane ljepotice.
@brandielynnlane USMC Hey I’m Brandie😊 I am a female Marine veteran. I did four years and just got out this year. Im from northern California. I’m currently working and going to school. On my limited days off I like to hike, travel, and spend time with family. #curvesncombatboots #militarywomen #womeninuniform #usmc
@nicholeee.25 US ARMY I've been in the Army for 4 years, as a heavy equipment operator. I'm originally from Missouri but live in Colorado. I now work as a corrections officer and outside of that, I typically spend any free time I have at the gym or with my kids. #curvesncombatboots #womeninuniform #militarywomen #usarmy
@riannaconner USMC Hi my loves! 💋☺️ My name is Rianna Conner. I’m currently an active-duty Sergeant in the Marine Corps, as well as a full-time college student and part-time entrepreneur. I’m all about spreading positivity & patriotism! I grew up on a 40 acre farm in the middle of California, where I spent my nights, weekends, and summer “vacations” doing back-breaking labor in the fields with my family. As soon as I graduated high school I signed up with the Marines, even though nobody (including myself) thought a small girly-girl like me could make it. After 3 months of hell, I earned the title. I’ve dedicated 7 honorable years to the Corps. And although I will be exiting in a few months, due to a medical condition that has affected my training over the past year, I will always hold the Marine Corps values and pride in my heart. Once a Marine, Always a Marine. 💪🏼🇺🇸❤️ #curvesncombatboots #militarywomen #womeninuniform #usmc
