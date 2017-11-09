Ispovijesti
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Svaštara

UBOJITA LJEPOTA

OVE DJEVOJKE SU SEKSI U UNIFORMI, JOŠ VIŠE KAD JE SKINU: Heroine preko dana, zavodnice preko noći…

Autor: Webcafe.hr 16:28 09.11.2017

Preko dana, hrabro jurišaju s puškom, pištoljem, vatrogasnim šmrkom ili spašavaju živote, a preko noći se transformiraju u seksi zavodnice.

O djevojkama koje se vole goluždrave slikati postoje razne predrasude. No sigurni smo da ni jednu od njih nećete imati hrabrosti reći im u lice.

Neke su školovane da vas mogu vrlo lako ubiti, druge da vam spase život. No to što su heroine, ne znači da su išta manje seksi. Naprotiv. Sva sreća, pa na ovom Instagramu možete pratiti sve te uniformirane ljepotice.

@michalcarmi ISRAELI DEFENSE FORCES #curvesncombatboots #militarywomen #womeninuniform #idf #israelidefenseforces #humpday #happyhumpday

A post shared by Women In Uniform, All Uniforms (@curves.n.combatboots) on

 

 

@riannaconner USMC Hi my loves! 💋☺️ My name is Rianna Conner. I’m currently an active-duty Sergeant in the Marine Corps, as well as a full-time college student and part-time entrepreneur. I’m all about spreading positivity & patriotism! I grew up on a 40 acre farm in the middle of California, where I spent my nights, weekends, and summer “vacations” doing back-breaking labor in the fields with my family. As soon as I graduated high school I signed up with the Marines, even though nobody (including myself) thought a small girly-girl like me could make it. After 3 months of hell, I earned the title. I’ve dedicated 7 honorable years to the Corps. And although I will be exiting in a few months, due to a medical condition that has affected my training over the past year, I will always hold the Marine Corps values and pride in my heart. Once a Marine, Always a Marine. 💪🏼🇺🇸❤️ #curvesncombatboots #militarywomen #womeninuniform #usmc

A post shared by Women In Uniform, All Uniforms (@curves.n.combatboots) on

@narten86 FIREFIGHTER in Norway 👩🏼‍🚒 #curvesncombatboots #womeninuniform #firefighter

A post shared by Women In Uniform, All Uniforms (@curves.n.combatboots) on

@babyglow US ARMY #curvesncombatboots #militarywomen #womeninuniform #usarmy

A post shared by Women In Uniform, All Uniforms (@curves.n.combatboots) on

@jessicalyn_87 USMC #curvesncombatboots #militarywomen #womeninuniform #curves #usmc

A post shared by Women In Uniform, All Uniforms (@curves.n.combatboots) on

@sidneyybrookk USAF #curvesncombatboots #womeninuniform #militarywomen #usaf #humpday

A post shared by Women In Uniform, All Uniforms (@curves.n.combatboots) on

Autor: Webcafe.hr 16:28 09.11.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr