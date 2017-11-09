OVE DJEVOJKE SU SEKSI U UNIFORMI, JOŠ VIŠE KAD JE SKINU: Heroine preko dana, zavodnice preko noći…

@brandielynnlane USMC Hey I’m Brandie😊 I am a female Marine veteran. I did four years and just got out this year. Im from northern California. I’m currently working and going to school. On my limited days off I like to hike, travel, and spend time with family. #curvesncombatboots #militarywomen #womeninuniform #usmc

