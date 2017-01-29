Ispovijesti
GUZE IM SE POZLATILE: Maxim odabrao najbolje guze Instagrama, zavirite ako imate dovoljno jako srce

Foto: thechive.com Autor: Webcafe.hr 08:50 29.01.2017
guze-11

Ako volite liste i guze, onda za vas imamo pravu poslasticu! U nastavku vam prenosimo Maximovu listu najljepših guza s Instagrama.

Među njima su neka poznata i velika imena (i guze), ali i neke koje možda vidite tek prvi put. U svakom slučaju, u bujnom popisu uživajte u nastavku:

Jen Selter

🌤

A photo posted by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

Cenote cenote

A photo posted by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

Sommer Ray

Happy hump day 🎁

A photo posted by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

Taking a dip 💧 Loving my new @beautynthebox Use Discount code: SOMMERBNB & receive free shipping!

A photo posted by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

Amanda Lee

2017 autographed Calendar Christmas sale now!🎄🎁🎅🏻Link in bio 🤗

A photo posted by Amanda Lee (@amandaeliselee) on

A lil throwback 😏

A photo posted by Amanda Lee (@amandaeliselee) on

Lyzabeth Lopez

Happy Hump Day 😘😍🍑🍑

A photo posted by Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) on

I'm on a different type of time ⌚️⌚️⌚️💯…. 📸 by @arsenikstudios 💄 by @shabydassi

A photo posted by Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) on

Kim Kardashian

Happy Birthday @steph_shep I love this pic of us!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

👀

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Bruna Lima

Wishing I could be somewhere laying out in @brukinis right now 🙃

A photo posted by Bruna Rangel Lima (@xoobruna) on

I'm suspicious of people who don't like dogs, but I totally trust a dog when it doesn't like a person 💛 @brukinis

A photo posted by Bruna Rangel Lima (@xoobruna) on

Yovanna Ventura

Missing Miami and @marilynhue 😩

A photo posted by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on

Once in a while 🍑 #snappic add me yooventura

A photo posted by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on

Julia Gilas

#goodmorning 📸by @bluelineefex

A photo posted by Julia Gilas (@juliagilas) on

Sami B

Yanet Garcia

Morning 👙🇲🇽 #MexicanWeatherGirl Amo los resultados de llevar una vida saludable ❤️

A photo posted by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Katya Elise Henry

Waaaay up, I feel Blessed! 🙏🏽 – – #WorkoutsByKatya || Link in Bio! 💗

A photo posted by Katya Elise Henry (@katyaelisehenry) on

Malin Rydqvist

🌅Sunset is my favourite colour 💙

A photo posted by Malin Rydqvist (@flymeyoga) on

Yoga is not about touching your toes, it's about what you learn on the way down 🙃👣

A photo posted by Malin Rydqvist (@flymeyoga) on

Jessie Delgado

Rise and shine ✨

A photo posted by Jessie Delgado (@jessiebabyfit) on

Melissa Molinaro

Fit bride👰🏽to be wearing my favorite line @aloyoga 📸 @jd2pictures

A photo posted by M E L I S S A M O L I N A R O (@melissamolinaro) on

Doutzen Kroes

Goodnight and sleep well, it's Monday morning tomorrow 😉💪

A photo posted by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on

Angelica Kathleen

Who is excited for Summer!?🙋🏽💃🏽 #PoolPartySeasonIsComing #IceWaterInMyCup 🙈

A photo posted by Fit Model + Trainer in LA (@angelicakathleen) on

