GUZE IM SE POZLATILE: Maxim odabrao najbolje guze Instagrama, zavirite ako imate dovoljno jako srce

Ako volite liste i guze, onda za vas imamo pravu poslasticu! U nastavku vam prenosimo Maximovu listu najljepših guza s Instagrama.
Među njima su neka poznata i velika imena (i guze), ali i neke koje možda vidite tek prvi put. U svakom slučaju, u bujnom popisu uživajte u nastavku:
Jen Selter
Sommer Ray
Amanda Lee
Lyzabeth Lopez
Kim Kardashian
Bruna Lima
Yovanna Ventura
Julia Gilas
Motivation is literally the desire to do things. It's the difference between waking up before dawn to pound the pavement and lazing around the house all day. It's the crucial element in setting and attaining goals and research shows you can influence your own levels of motivation and self-control. So figure out what you want, power through the pain period, and start being who you want to be. ⚡️ 📸by @samuellathrop _ _ _ _ _ #babe #bikini #girlswithtattoos #bored #cool #brunette #nightlife #music #beach #football #nature #party #instalike #pretty #girls #funny #motivation #model #sexy #photoshoot #facebook #body #vegas #sun #longhair #cutie #instalove #kiss #selfie #night
Sami B
Yanet Garcia
Katya Elise Henry
One of my new years resolutions was to be more consistent with my @teamiblends #detox which includes teami skinny & teami colon☕🍃! I just add my skinny tea to my tumbler every morning so it's actually not that hard to stay on track. 💪🏼Immediately after a detox I feel completely better from the inside out! It reduces bloating, improves skin complexion & so much more. If you want to get a pink tumbler 💕 just like mine – use code KATYAPINK when you order a their detox! A free tumbler will be added to your order – and they are SOOOO cute! #obsessed #thankyouteami
Malin Rydqvist
Jessie Delgado
This day went by wayyy too fast! I spent it @glenivy_spa with my sisters and mom to celebrate her bday (and took my first water aerobics class ever!). Thank you Glen Ivy for the incredible royal treatment!!! I smell and feel amazing and am going to have the sweetest dreams tonight of coming again ASAP. If you've never been, GO!
Melissa Molinaro
Nothing like a new pair of leggings or shorts to give you a little extra push for your workout, am I right ladies? Love everything about these @acaiberryfashion BrazilianButt push up pants. Fabric, colors and the way they make my booty look. Make sure to check them out at www.acaiberryfashion.com Use code Blackfriday2016 and get 45% off on all orders 😍😍😍@acaiberryfashion @acaiberryfashion
Doutzen Kroes
Angelica Kathleen
Did you know that what you put energy into you get more out of? This goes for both positive and negative aspects of life. If you put focus and attention on your fears and limitations you'll never succeed. Many don't achieve what they want in life not because they have failed, but because they were too afraid to ever try. Don't let your fears stop you from becoming the person you want to be.
