SUZE KOJE SU OBIŠLE SVIJET: Prije 24 godine ovaj prizor ušao je u tenisku vječnost

RIP Jana Novotna.

-The Czech tennis player who won the 1998 women’s singles at Wimbledon, has died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 49.

-She also won 24 other singles titles,

12 doubles, 4 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.#Jana #RIP #WTA

