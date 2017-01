SAMO DA ŠKICNEM: Svi su, makar i na trenutak, željeli vidjeti Karlovićev meč. I pritom nisu birali način

ICYMI: #Karlovic won 6-7 (6) 3-6 7-5 6-2 22-20 in five hours and 15 mins. 😅

ICYMI: Fans got creative to catch a glimpse of the marathon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ukxao39W8L

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2017