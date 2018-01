ČILIĆ NA KORAK DO PLASMANA KARIJERE: Samo su dvojica Hrvata bila ovako visoko

🚨Wimbledon and US Open finalist World #6 Marin #Cilic 🇭🇷 defeats last year's #AusOpen finalist and World #1 Rafael #Nadal!

Will face young Brit, #49 Kyle #Edmund 🇬🇧 in the semis, for a chance to rise to a new Career High of #3 in the world! #OERankings #ATP #Tennis

— Open Era Rankings (@OpenEraRankings) January 23, 2018