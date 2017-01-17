Ispovijesti
#lijepenase
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Skijanje

OSIROMAŠILI NATJECANJE

OZLJEDE ODNIJELE SAN O MEDALJI: Dvojica velikana propuštaju Svjetsko prvenstvo

Foto: JOE KLAMAR Autor: Sportski.net 19:51 17.01.2017
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-MEN

Ovogodišnje Svjetsko prvenstvo u alpskom skijanju, kojem je od 6. do 19. veljače domaćin švicarski St. Moritz, propustit će Amerikanac Ted Ligety i Norvežanin Aksel Lund Svindal. Kod obojice je razlog otkazivanja isti – ozljeda, i obojica su otkaze potvrdili na društvenim mrežama.

Svindal je tako na Instagramu objavio fotografiju iz bolničke postelje nakon operacije meniska koji mu se odvojio od kosti.

“Sve od spusta u Val Gardeni imao sam čudan osjećaj u koljenu. To nije dobro na spustaškoj stazi… odvojeni menisk znači da nije funkcionalan, a nefukcionalni menisk znači da je svaki doskok i svaki udarac u koljeno bolan”, napisao je 34-godišnji Norvežanin koji sa svjetskih prvenstava ima pet zlatnih odličja među ostalime u popratnom tekstu.

Here we go again… Ever since the Val Gardena downhill I've had a strange feeling in my knee. Something didn't seem right. We did MRI scans and manual checkups, but couldn't really determine 100% if something was wrong or not. After trying the training runs in Wengen I made up my mind. Something's not right…,and we needed to figure out what. Together with the medical team I took the decision to do another surgery. What they found was a meniscus that was no longer attached to the bone. That's no good in a downhill course… Meniscus not attached means no function, and no function means every landing on a jump and every hit to the knee is painful. The good part is that there are great chances of this being much better next winter. The bad part is that it's back to the crutches and no more skiing this winter… Hmmmm. Sounds familiar.. But if it can be better next year, it's more than worth it:)

A photo posted by Aksel Lund Svindal (@asvindal) on

Ted Ligety, zlatni u veleslalomu na tri posljednja svjetska prvenstva,  neće braniti naslov. I on je informaciju o odlasku na operaciju, zbog bolova u živcu lijeve noge, objavio na Instagramu.

“Nažalost, operacija znači da je moja sezona završila, a time i moji izgledi da branim naslov svjetskog prvaka u veleslalomu”, napisao je Ligety koji je prošlog siječnja bio na operaciji križnog ligamenta.

Foto: JOE KLAMAR Autor: Sportski.net 19:51 17.01.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Najnovije

Hotspots

Sport IZBOR

Više na igre.net.hr

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr