OZLJEDE ODNIJELE SAN O MEDALJI: Dvojica velikana propuštaju Svjetsko prvenstvo

Ovogodišnje Svjetsko prvenstvo u alpskom skijanju, kojem je od 6. do 19. veljače domaćin švicarski St. Moritz, propustit će Amerikanac Ted Ligety i Norvežanin Aksel Lund Svindal. Kod obojice je razlog otkazivanja isti – ozljeda, i obojica su otkaze potvrdili na društvenim mrežama.
Svindal je tako na Instagramu objavio fotografiju iz bolničke postelje nakon operacije meniska koji mu se odvojio od kosti.
“Sve od spusta u Val Gardeni imao sam čudan osjećaj u koljenu. To nije dobro na spustaškoj stazi… odvojeni menisk znači da nije funkcionalan, a nefukcionalni menisk znači da je svaki doskok i svaki udarac u koljeno bolan”, napisao je 34-godišnji Norvežanin koji sa svjetskih prvenstava ima pet zlatnih odličja među ostalime u popratnom tekstu.
Here we go again… Ever since the Val Gardena downhill I've had a strange feeling in my knee. Something didn't seem right. We did MRI scans and manual checkups, but couldn't really determine 100% if something was wrong or not. After trying the training runs in Wengen I made up my mind. Something's not right…,and we needed to figure out what. Together with the medical team I took the decision to do another surgery. What they found was a meniscus that was no longer attached to the bone. That's no good in a downhill course… Meniscus not attached means no function, and no function means every landing on a jump and every hit to the knee is painful. The good part is that there are great chances of this being much better next winter. The bad part is that it's back to the crutches and no more skiing this winter… Hmmmm. Sounds familiar.. But if it can be better next year, it's more than worth it:)
Ted Ligety, zlatni u veleslalomu na tri posljednja svjetska prvenstva, neće braniti naslov. I on je informaciju o odlasku na operaciju, zbog bolova u živcu lijeve noge, objavio na Instagramu.
One last powder day with my wife before going under the knife. Since Soelden, I have been dealing with severe nerve pain down my left leg that has not allowed me to ski at the level that I expect of myself. I have seen many doctors and therapists, undergone an array of treatments and therapies to no effect. Unfortunately surgery (microdiscectomy) means my season is over and a chance to defend my GS title again at World Champs. This has been tough to accept especially after last season, but on the plus side hopefully this surgery will alleviate the back issues I have dealt with over the last few years. I will be back strong and fast again. Thanks for your support. #illbeback
“Nažalost, operacija znači da je moja sezona završila, a time i moji izgledi da branim naslov svjetskog prvaka u veleslalomu”, napisao je Ligety koji je prošlog siječnja bio na operaciji križnog ligamenta.
