DRAMA U ZAGREBAČKOJ ARENI: Slovenci već proslavili pobjedu, ali suci su im pomrsili planove

Slovenian goalkeeper Urban Lesjak upsets Germans at three penalties in the first half. Have a quick look again!

🇩🇪 🇸🇮@DHB_Teams @rzs_si #hypnoticgame #ehfeuro2018 #SLOGER pic.twitter.com/sf7BsBIO7A

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 15, 2018